Krushna Abhishek Calls Govinda His 'Hero No 1', Says He is Like the Actor's 'Own Son'

In the last couple of years, Bollywood superstar Govinda and his comedian-actor nephew Krushna Abhishek have made the headlines several times for their family feud. For the unversed, Govinda got upset with Krushna over a comment that the latter made on his show a couple of years back. In an old interview, Govinda had slammed his nephew for “making money by insulting others on television." Following that, several statements were made by Govinda and Krushna’s respective spouses Sunita and Kashmera that kept the feud alive.

Now, in a chat with Indianexpress.com, the comedian expressed that such things keep happening in the family and he is sure that it will all be sorted out soon.

He told the publication, “For me, he has been and will always be my Hero No 1. He has been an inspiration to me since childhood. Nobody is better than Govinda, and he is one of the best actors we have in India today. I just pray to God that he does a lot more good films and gets back to the superstardom that he enjoyed. He still continues to be a star but I want him to do better and better."

“No matter what people say, no matter how much they troll him, he is still the best. Govinda still has the fire in him and can do wonders. He will always be my hero, inspiration and I’ll keep looking up to him," he further told the publication referring to the trolling Govinda had to face for his latest music video.

He also addressed the claims that their fights are just to be in the public eye. To this, he said that he appears on television every day and doesn’t need cheap tactics to gain publicity.

“And Govinda mama is a bigger star than me. We don’t need such controversies in our lives. It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control. I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship. However, I must add that I am like his own son. I might get upset over some things but we will always be family," he said.

