Krushna Abhishek Dances To Mama Govinda's 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye' Song; Kapil Sharma Drops Video

Kapil Sharma is currently in Canada with his entire team where they have been holding several shows. The comedian has also been dropping BTS videos and pictures on his social media sharing a glimpse of his tour. Amid all this, Kapil recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a video in which Krushna Abhishek can be seen dancing to his mama Govinda’s popular song ‘Chalo Ishq Ladaaye’.

In the clip, Krushna can be seen grooving to the song in what looks like a vanity. He sported an all-white look and completely nailed it. Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti can also be seen cheering for him among others. “It’s always a treat watching you dancing bro @krushna30," the caption of Kapil’s video reads. Later, Krushna also reposted the story and wrote, “Thank you bhai…you were the DJ…Had mad fun!"

Advertisement

The video proves that even though things may be bitter between Krushna and Govinda, but the two also love each other a lot. Recently, Krushna also appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast when he broke down and talked about missing his uncle. On being asked about his unending rift with Govinda, Krushna got emotional and said, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that."

Later, Govinda also reacted to the same and said that he’s forgiven Krushna. “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven," the actor had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.