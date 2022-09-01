Krushna Abhishek Finally Addresses Quitting Kapil Sharma Show, Rift Rumours: 'Mera Bhi Show Hai...'

Days after confirming that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek has addressed the rumours surrounding his exit. Krushna reportedly decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over pay dispute, but it was speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna.

However, Krushna has put an end to all the speculations. “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again)."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

A source earlier informed Pinkvilla that the new season of the show would be seen in a completely new avatar with the TKSS team making a few changes to it. “So, while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date," the source added.

Confirming the same, Krushna said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues." Later, a report in ETimes suggested that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issue.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 bid adieu to the viewers on June 5. The last episode ended with a bang as Kapil turned host to the Jugjugg Jeeyo team - Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. After wrapping up the show, the TKSS team jetted off to Vancouver for a show. Kapil was accompanied by Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here