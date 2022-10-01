Krushna Abhishek Joins Bigg Boss 16 After Quiting Kapil Sharma Show But Not As A Contestant

Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek has officially signed a gig with Bigg Boss 16. However, it isn’t a deal to be a contestant. Instead, the actor-comedian is playing the host of a special segment of the Salman Khan-hosted show. This is Krushna’s first television project since he quit The Kapil Sharma Show.

It is revealed that Krushna will be seen hosting the segment called Bigg Buzz. In the segment, Krushna will reportedly play host and grill evicted Bigg Boss 16 contestants. The show revolves around a crazy Big Boss fan family interacting and playing games with the evicted Bigg Boss contestants, giving the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop of Bigg Boss with some extra masala for the viewers.

Speaking about becoming a part of the show, Krushna said, “I’m thrilled to be hosting Bigg Buzz where I get to take the class of the evicted contestants and share inside news with the audience. Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar main."

“With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala and tadka to the show with my presence," he added.

Through the launch of Bigg Buzz, the entire fan family of Bigg Boss stands a chance to immerse themselves and experience the madness behind the Bigg Boss house. The show will be aired on Voot starting October 9, every Sunday.

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres on Saturday. This season, the theme is a circus and it is said that ‘Bigg Boss’ himself will be participating in the show. Salman also revealed that, unlike in previous years, this year the Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Friday and Saturday.

Abdu Rozik, a singer and performer from Tazakhistan known for his song Oho Dili Zor, is the first contestant on the reality show. Other celebrities such as Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shiv Thakre are also expected to appear on the show. On the first day of the season, 15 to 16 roommates will once again be trapped inside, as they do every year.

