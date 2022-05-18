Krushna Abhishek Says He Was Battling Depression After Not Getting 'Work For Around Two Years'

After making an appearance on Maniesh Paul’s talk show, ace comedian Krushna Abhishek has become the talk of the town. All thanks to some shocking revelations that he made about himself - his personal and professional life. Krushna has revealed that he slipped into depression when he was out of work. In his candid conversation with Maniesh, Krushna revealed that after completing his first project, the comedian was jobless for around two years.

Krushna added that he was trying hard but was facing rejections throughout, and later, he slipped into depression. Krushna opened up about his father, saying that his father “came to Mumbai to become a hero." Krushna, who is from Shimla, was noticed by Abbas Mustan’s assistant when he was 18 years old. He said, “Someone noticed me when I was 18-year-old. He (his father) was Abbas Mustan’s assistant. “I had no prep and jumped with the opportunity and the film tanked. Then I had no work and went into depression. I went to the South and even there, films didn’t work. I didn’t get work for around two years. Then my father had no money. I was sick and got hospitalised. Govinda ji was there."

Stating why mamu Govinda never helped him with movies, Krushna said that the veteran star wanted him to face his own struggles and grow out of them. Krushna added that he did’t get any work back then, and continued to do temporary jobs. He revealed, “Worked in music videos for Rs. 5000."

Despite facing all these challenges, Krushna never lost hope. He added that through the small jobs he could pay his rent, and then he began doing the regional films. Krushna revealed that after one of his Bhojpuri films worked, he signed around 27 films and that is how his career kick-started. While revealing how he got the film Pappu Pass Ho Gaya, he said one day he got a call from Jackie Shroff’s secretary and that’s how he got the film and that’s where he learned that his now-wife Kashmera Shah was starring opposite him in the film.

On the personal front, Krushna married Kashmera in 2013, and the couple is parents to two twin sons. Currently, the comedian is a part of much-loved The Kapil Sharma Show.

