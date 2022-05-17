Krushna Abhishek Says Salman Khan Has 'Huge Role' in Convincing Him to Have Kids: 'Bhai Chahte The...'

Comedian Krushna Abhishek credits actor Salman Khan for convincing him to have kids with wife Kashmera Shah. Making an appearance on television personality Maniesh Paul’s podcast recently, Krushna revealed how he and his wife decided to have children. The couple had tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang K Sharma, in June 2017.

Speaking to Paul, Krushna said, “It’s an amazing thing, I had called my twins over to meet Salman Khan. Mere bacche hone mein bhai ka bahut bada haath hai, bhai bahut chahte the (Salman has a huge role in me having kids, he really wanted it)." Krushna went on to express his love for Salman and added, “I always say for Salman bhai, I don’t have to meet him, I don’t want anything from him, I am not saying this due to a reason, I am happy with what I have. But if anyone asks me, I love Salman Khan."

Kashmera has worked with Salman in films like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Talking about how Salman convinced Krushna to have kids, the comedian told Paul that he loves the actor. Krushna added that even though Salman is a superstar, his heart is a “diamond." Considering the kind of endearment he has for Salman, Krushna revealed that it was the actor who was looking forward to Krushna and Kashmera having kids. Krushna said that Salman would try to tell him time and again to have kids. One time when Krushna visited Salman on his birthday at his farmhouse, the actor again asked him to have babies. Krushna said on the podcast, “He said, ‘You should have babies now. Kash and you should plan babies now.’ So he put this into our heads. So when I had babies, I sent the message to him first."

The couple became parents to twin boys via surrogacy in 2017.

