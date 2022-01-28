Krushna Abhishek Breaks Silence On Reports of Rivalry With Kapil Sharma: 'Yes, It's True We Have...'

Krushna Abhishek is an extremely important member of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-comedian recently shared the trailer of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show on his Instagram. This was in response to an earlier gesture by Kapil when he had also shared the trailer of Krishna’s web series ‘OMG: Yeh Mera India’ on his social media account. There exists a lovely bonhomie between the two now. But there was a time when the two had a lot of bad blood between them.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Krishna Abhishek had jokingly said, “God has changed everything between us now. Yes, it is indeed true that we have always had professional competition, but we never had personal issues. According to me, Kapil is very talented and he made it in the industry without any kind of connection or backing. I salute his spirit."

Krushna further added, “This is because we have been working together for years. Earlier, Kapil used to perform stand-up comedy, but now he also conducts interviews of celebrities. When I started working with him on the show, I got to know him quite well. He is a wonderful person".

Throughout the interview, Krishna maintained that their rivalry never affected the bond they had. Recalling the support offered by Kapil during tough times, he said, “I remember that Kapil Sharma was the first person to call me when my dad passed away. We both always stood by each other and also respected each other a lot. I think we have a very strong bond. It is going to be almost four years of us working together on his show and it is only going to get stronger."

