Krushna Abhishek Trolls Archana Puran Singh for Not Being Part of Kapil Sharma Show's US Tour; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is indeed one of the most loved shows on television, and the viewers cannot have enough of it. The comedy show often tops the TRP charts as well. Recently, it came to the limelight that the entire team of TKSS is going to the USA for a tour but Archana Puran Singh won’t be accompanying them. The squad is excited about their tour, and considering that Archana won’t be there - they are not missing the chance to pull her leg and tease her. Archana often shares backstage madness from the TKSS set, and the recent one features a funny conversation between her and Krushna Abhishek.

The video opens with Krushna telling about the jokes that he has in his arsenal. He stated that the latest one he has added to his list is - “hum US ja rahe hai na tour par, Archana ji ko nhi le kar ja rahe (We are going to the USA for our tour, but we aren’t taking Archana ji with us)." Right after completing his statement, Krushna ran away from Archana while she pat him on his back.

She further extended the joke by hilariously complaining that the makers are not taking her just to save money. However, Krushna refuted her claims, and said, “The talks are going on and there is a possibility that she will join them." Archana said that the comedian was lying and there is no chance she is going. Watch the BTS video here:

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, and Rumi Jaffrey as guests.

