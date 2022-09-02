KS Ravikumar To Introduce Director Vikraman’s Son Vijay Kanishka As Lead in Hit List

Tamil film director K.S. Ravikumar is producing a new film with director Vikraman’s son Vijay Kanishka in the lead role. Bankrolled under his banner RK Celluloid, the film is titled Hit List and will be directed by his associates Sooryakathir Kaakkallar and K Karthikeyan.

A puja ceremony was held on Thursday, September 1, in Chennai to mark the launch of the production of Hit List. Apart from the film crew, directors A.R. Murugadoss, Vethimaran, Chandrasekhar, Karthik Subbaraj, AL Vijay, and Lingusamy were present. After the puja ceremony, KS Ravikumar introduced his cast and crew and talked about the failure of his previous venture Koogle Kuttappa.

He said that the movie did not bring in money at theatres but is doing well on OTT. Ravikumar said that post the Covid period, only big-budget movies with top league stars are attracting audiences to the theatre since anything else can be watched on OTT. He emphasised the importance of a good story to bring people to the theatres and said that Hit List will be a well-made film.

He also revealed that Vijay Kanishka would have made his debut two years back but the pandemic delayed it. His acting skills were revealed during the photo shoot, Ravikumar said and revealed that the actor has been training in acting lessons for his debut vehicle Hit List. Vijay Kanishka’s father director Vikraman was also present on the occasion and said that he was not as nervous during the puja ceremony of his big film Pudhu Vasantham in 1989, as he is now during his son’s debut.

Hit List will also have Sarathkumar play a pivotal role. The rest of the cast and crew of the film will be announced soon.

