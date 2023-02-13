The Kerala State Film Development Corporation has released the first-look poster of its second cinematic venture titled Divorce under the scheme of Women Directors Cinema. The organisation is a path-breaking initiative taken by the Kerala government to support budding women filmmakers. On February 11, culture minister Saji Cheran shared the poster on his Facebook feed. Helmed by Mini IG, Divorce narrated the tale of six women from different backgrounds who come together to share their individual divorce experiences. The film is slated to hit the theatres across Kerala on February 24.

“Divorce, the second film presented by KSFDC under the State Government’s Women Directed Film Scheme, will be screened across Kerala on February 24," penned Saji Cheran in his Facebook post.

Advertisement

The poster of Divorce captures a black-and-white picture of six women. Only half of their faces are visible, while the other half is kept in the dark, supposedly indicating the untold truth of their lives. The women seem to belong to different backgrounds and are of varying ages. The close-up collage of the women appears to present a grim picture.

Divorce is Mini IG’s maiden film. After pursuing her degree at the National School of Drama, she worked as an assistant director to ace filmmaker P Balachandran. Earlier, Mini IG was an active member in the theatre field.

The drama stars Ishita Sudheesh, Sibala Farah, Priyamvada Krishnan, Ashwati Chand Kishore, K.P.A.C. Leela, Akhila Nath, and Santosh Keezhatoor among others in titular roles. The Kerala State Film Development Corporation was a planned scheme that started in 2019. The female directors were first asked to send the film scripts to the KSFDC before a particular film was selected.

Advertisement

KSFDC’s first cinematic production Nishiddho, directed by Tara Ramanujan, bagged the Second Best Film in the State Film Awards. The film centres on how migrants after leaving their rural lifestyle, arrive in urban areas to make a living. The strength of women is the main crux of Nishidho.

Only Nishiddo and Divorce were the two films chosen by the KSFDC board. The organisation provided the directors with a sum of Rs 1.5 crore for each project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here