Kubbra Sait Recalls Being Told Bollywood Is The ‘Worst’ Place, Full of ‘Monsters and Demons’

Actor Kubbra Sait became a household name after portraying the role of Kukoo in the neo-noir crime thriller 2018 web series Sacred Games. She made her debut in the showbiz world by essaying a significant role in Salman Khan's starrer comedy flick, Ready, and ever since then, she has come a long way. The road to recognition wasn’t an easy one for Kubbra Sait as she had to face ups and downs at almost all turns of her acting journey.

Looking back at the time when she first stepped into the entertainment industry, Sait recalled how she was told that Bollywood is the ‘worst place’ one can ever be in. It wasn’t until after spending quite a time and embracing the lifestyle did she realize that all the alarming pieces of advice had nothing to do with reality. During her interaction with CNBC, Sait candidly spoke about the showbiz world, calling it one of the ‘noble’ professions.

She said, “When I came to this industry, I was told that this is the worst place to be in and that I should just pack off and go. But now when I look back, I could not have been in a more noble profession”.

Being able to tell vivid stories, and feel more emphatic towards places and people one gets to portray, is what deepens Sait’s bond with the acting fraternity.

Kubbra Sait stated that she was warned that Bollywood was a place full of ‘monsters and demons’. However, she chose to look at it as a chance to fulfilling all her dreams. But she also admitted that the showbiz world does turn into a nightmare for many. When that happens, the best thing one can do is to reflect upon their journey, Sait recommends.

“A large part of forgiveness comes into it. It’s not for anyone else but yourself. That’s the most important because perpetrators will do what perpetrators do. If we are above them, we still have a chance to fight them,” she concluded.

Kubbra Sait was last seen essaying the role of Phara Keaen on Apple TV’s American sci-fiction series Foundation.

