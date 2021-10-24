Kubbra Sait Reveals She Wept on the Floor While Filming Sacred Games Sex Scenes

Actress Kubbra Sait rose to fame when she played Kukoo in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games season 1. The actress played a trans woman in the show with whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Ganesh Gaitonde falls in love with. In the show, the actress had to film intimate scenes with the actor. In a latest interview, Kubbra opened up about shooting an intimate scene for seven times, after which she started crying on the floor of the sets. She further said that Nawazuddin asked her to go and cry outside as his scene was still left to be filmed.

Talking to Mashable India, Kubbra said that director Anurag Kashyap filmed the scene seven times, after which she was exhausted. “The seventh time, when I did it… I was broke. I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he walked up to me and he said, ‘Thank you. I’ll see you outside?’ That’s when it hit me that the scene was over."

She added that her co-star asked her to step outside as his entry was yet to be filmed. “I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. Nawaz said, ‘I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai (you should go outside because my scene is still left),’" she added.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna and others played pivotal roles in the show. In the second season, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlan, Amrita Subhash and others joined the show.

