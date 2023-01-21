Kubbra Sait Says Salman Khan Once Arrived 5 Hours Late On The Sets Of Ready

Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait redefined the meaning of boldness with her stellar performance in Netflix’s popular web series Sacred Games. Kubbra’s on-screen character Kukoo garnered immense praise from the viewers. Earlier in her acting career, Kubbra starred in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Ready in 2011. She essayed the role of a maid in the blockbuster action entertainer.

Recalling the shooting days, the 39-year-old shared an unpleasant experience on the sets. In a recent interview, Kubbra revealed that Salman used to be a latecomer on the sets, while the entire film crew used to wait for hours for him to arrive.

In the YouTube interview with journalist Faye D’Souza, the Sacred Games star recounted the difficult filming days when she was given just apples for breakfast, while the shooting schedule went on to get delayed. “I said breakfast? They said apple, they flung an apple at my face. I asked for one more and they flung another apple at my face. They were saying we’ll start the shoot at 10. That became 11, 11 became 12," shared Kubbra.

Elaborating further, the actress expressed her discontentment with how the film unit waited for Salman to mark his presence on the sets for as long as five hours. No work was done until the Dabangg actor arrived at approximately 2:45 PM. That’s when the crew appeared to pull up their socks, ready to call ‘action’, revealed Kubbra.

She said, “You know someone important has arrived. That important person is the hero of the film. Everyone’s pulling up their shocks and like let’s do some work and there emerges Salman Khan. We were shooting at a golf course, so it’s visual. There are these big massive life-sized windows and Salman Khan comes and flexes his back, moves his head to either side, and says ‘Lunch break kare?’ (Should we take lunch break?)"

Kubbra, who disclosed that she used to leave the hotel premises at 5:30 in the morning, surviving on apples the entire day, was left stunned at Salman’s statement. “Idhar main ek apple khaya hai subah se. Kaam bhi kar lete hain na? (I had eaten just one apple since morning. Maybe we should finish some work also.) But no, we had lunch," added Kubbra on a laughing note.

The curly-haired beauty acknowledged that there were also some positives. She agreed to have learnt something special about Salman. “Salman Khan used to invite every co-star to the sets and have dinner with them together. This is definitely something to learn from him," the actress concluded.

Kubbra’s last outing was director Rajat Kapoor’s RK/RKay. The comedy-drama that also starred Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadda, Chandrachoor Rai, and the filmmaker himself, was well-received by movie buffs.

