Kubbra Sait Says She Didn't Write About Being Molested for 'Pity Party': 'It's Over, Look At Where I'm Today'

After revealing in her memoir that she was sexually abused at the age of 17, the Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait has now clarified that she does not want a “pity party". The actress’ memoir Open Book, was released on June 27 wherein Kubbra revealed that she was molested for two-and-a-half years by a family friend. However, she is over it now. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actress said that this chapter “took about 3 days" to get finished. She added that a person will find oppressors all along their path, who will make you feel that you aren’t “good enough."

In addition, she continued that her writing the memoir was literally about forgiving herself for not knowing what to do at that time. Zoom quoted Kubbra as saying, “Initially, when I was writing it, this was the chapter that took about 3 days. In my opinion, this was a long-time frame. I did not want a pity party. It is over, look at where I am today, there will be oppressors all along the way, they will do everything they can to make you small and want to make you realise you are not good enough." Kubbra added that her main intentions behind writing this memoir were not to tell the world that she was a “dukhi aatma."

Advertisement

She added, “We are all sad in such a situation, but I am miles away from that situation now. I am looking at it from an outsider’s perspective, I was not looking to make it right." Saying that one activity of a man, can’t define her life Kubbra said, “Uss admi ki ek harkat cannot define the rest of my life. I have to move on with my head held high. I know so many people who hold their scars so close to their heart that they are unable to move past it."

Advertisement

Despite the incident being difficult, it reminds the actress of the incredible journey she has had. The actress concluded by saying that one needs to “reach out to people," and then you will realise that “they are willing to help."

Apart from Sacred Games, Kubra is very well known for her impeccable work in movies like Jawaani Jaaneman, Gully Boy, and Sultan among others. Next, the actress will be seen in Rajat Kapoor’s directorial RK/RKAY, which will hit the theatres on July 22. Apart from Kubbra, the movie features Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chaddha in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.