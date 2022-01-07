Kubbra Sait Tests Positive For Covid-19, Asks Fans To 'Consume Loads of Fluids, Watch Little TV'

COVID-19 grips India once again, with the new variant Omicron posing as a new threat. A spike in new positive cases is being recorded every day. With a sharp rise in cases, even the Bollywood celebs could not remain uninfected with the virus.

After John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, Swara Bhasker, and Ekta Kapoor, actress Kubbra Sait has also tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kubbra shared a small note on her story confirming that she has contracted the virus. “Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost #maskup. Second, I’ve tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid–19. If we were in contact with me, please run a home test… (so that we don’t burden the already burdened testing system). I haven’t still received the results from the lab it’s been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you’re a carrier (at this stage).," she wrote in the note along with a mask sticker.

Kubbra, further in the note, spoke about the new variant and said that no one knows if they are a carrier of the virus at this stage so she asked everyone to be cautious. Concluding her note, Kubbra wrote, “I’m alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little TV and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron."

Earlier, actor John Abraham had notified fans through his Instagram stories that he has also tested positive for the virus. His wife Priya Runchal was also infected with the virus after they reportedly came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor too confirmed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta said that despite following COVID-appropriate behaviour, she still contracted the virus. A few days ago, in December, dancer-actress Nora Fatehi was bedridden after testing coronavirus positive. She had revealed on social media that she was under doctor’s supervision and had urged everyone to be safe and prioritize their health over anything.

Other celebrities including Mrunul Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor had also tested positive for the virus recently.

