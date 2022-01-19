Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Actor Shaheer Sheikh's Father on Ventilator After Contracting Covid-19

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh, on Wednesday night, took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that his father is suffering from a severe covid infection and has been put on a ventilator. He also urged his fans to pray for him. His Tweet read, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers .."

Replying to his Tweet, actor Karanvir Sharma wrote, “Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything."

His industry colleague and friend Vatsal Seth too sent prayers for his father.

Meanwhile, Shaheer recently became a father. He and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their daughter in September last year. They named the child Anaya.

On the new year, he shared a photo of them together, where little Anaya’s face was hidden with a flower emoji. Nonetheless, his fans were happy to see his happy and smiling family. Wishing everyone on the occasion, he had written, “Happy new year everyone.. As we step into 2022, I hope we change our outlook and be more mindful towards protecting & preserving our planet…Here’s to a greener, happier and more peaceful year ahead…#HappyNewYear #loveAndRespect #PlanetEarth #SaveOurPlanet #equality #PeaceAndHarmony."

Shaheer tied the knot with his partner Ruchikaa last year in November. The couple had a simple wedding ceremony which was also attended by Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shaheer’s colleague from one of his hit shows Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi.

