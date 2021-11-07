Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to Shakti, 5 Popular Hindi TV Shows That Went Off Air Recently

After shootings were resumed post the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many new Hindi television shows were launched. Some of these shows went off-air abruptly during the second lockdown, while others were discontinued because of different reasons. From Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, here are some of the popular Hindi television shows that went off-air:

>Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, got discontinued last month. In a long post on Instagram, Erica, who played the character of Sonakshi wrote, “I hope you’ll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. She at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing."

>Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik’s show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki came to an end in October. The show, which brought a new story to the small screen, premiered on May 30, 2016, and has now culminated. Rubina bid goodbye through an Instagram post. Sharing pictures with the team, the actress thanked the makers for giving her such a “historical opportunity" to play the fan favourite character, Saumya on the show.

>Ishk Par Zor Nahi

Ishk Par Zor Nahi, featuring Param Singh as Ahaan and Akshita Mudgal as Ishqki, concluded in August. It featured the love story of Ahaan and Ishqi, who were stark opposite personalities. Param told Times Of India, “We started this show in March this year and I had thought that it would at least go on for 8-9 months but it is going off air in just 5 months. I do not know the reason behind this decision, but whatever the makers decide, we cannot do anything about it."

>Shaadi Mubarak

Shaadi Mubarak started off with Manav Gohil and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles. However, after the latter quit the show owing to hectic schedule, Rati Pandey replaced her alongside Manav. Shaadi Mubarak got terminated earlier this year in April. Rati told Etimes TV, “I respect the production house’s and the channel’s decision to end the show. Having said that, I just wish Shaadi Mubarak had a proper ending rather than an abrupt one. In my career of 16 years, none of my shows have ended in such a way, so in that sense I am still shocked!"

>Story 9 Months Ki

Advertisement

Story 9 Months Ki, with Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra in the lead roles, which brought the concept of IVF on Indian television, also went off air in April. During its launch, Sukirti had told us, “There is so much energy, fun in the show and not just IVF. I enjoyed doing scenes with Sarang (Aashay Mishra). Everyone is very co-operative and work towards enhancing each other’s performance."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.