Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mirzapur's Satyanand Tripathi, Turns 77. Here's His Bollywood Journey

There are a few films in Bollywood still remembered by the name of their villains. ‘Shaan’, which was released in 1980, is one of those movies. The film is still famous for featuring the villain ‘Shakaal’ played by veteran Bollywood actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Though he had played all kinds of roles in his film career, he is still famous among the audience for the role of ‘Shakaal’. The actor born in Punjab on October 21, 1944, is celebrating his 77th birthday today.

He completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. While staying in Delhi for his studies, he improved his acting skills. He was passionate about acting and drama since childhood and had participated in several plays in his college. After graduating from the University of Delhi, he started a theatre group called ‘Abhiyan’ in Delhi with friends. Later, he joined Delhi-based “Yatrik", a bilingual theatre repertory.

Before making his debut in the film industry, Kulbhushan played several characters in different plays at different theatres. Impressed by his acting skills, popular director Shyam Benegal asked him to come to Mumbai in the 70s. He did several films, including ‘Nishant,’ ‘Manthan,’ ‘Bhumika,’ ‘Junoon,’ ‘Kalyug,’ ‘Trikal,’ and ‘Mandi’ etc. with Shyam Benegal.

After playing the role of bald villain ‘Shakaal’ in Ramesh Sippy’s directorial ‘Shaan’, he entered the Bollywood mainstream. He acted in Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Arth’, Girish Karnad’s ‘Utsav’ and Muzaffar Ali’s ‘Umrao Jaan’.

Along with parallel cinema, he also acted in commercial films. He was part of several iconic films of the late 80s like ‘Shakti’, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Silsila’, ‘Gulaami’, ‘Bantwara’, ‘Border’, ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Lagaan’. He has acted in six of Deepa Mehta’s movies and all her trilogy films — Earth, Fire and Water. He did a German film in 2009.

He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s hit web series ‘Mirazpur’. His character of Satyanand Tripathi has garnered appreciation from fans.

