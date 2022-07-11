Kumar Gaurav Birthday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He Can 'Shed Blood' for the Love Story Actor

Kumar Gaurav made a breakthrough with his debut film Love Story in 1981 became an overnight sensation among the masses with a single hit. His good looks and his exceptional chemistry with the yesteryear diva Vijayta Pandit was the buzz of the town. However, the road onwards was riddled with difficulties as Kumar Gaurav couldn’t deliver any hits with the films that came his way. That changed when director Mahesh Bhatt approached the actor for his film Naam (1982).

Penned by the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and supported by Kumar Gaurav’s production house Aryan Films, this project too faced difficulties along the way. As discussed by Mahesh Bhatt in his interaction with Times of India, Kumar Gaurav’s father Rajendra Kumar had reservations regarding the narrative arc of the movie as he believed it favoured Sanjay Dutt’s bad boy image. Naam went on to receive critical acclaim.

After its success, there was a fair bit of rumour-mongering about a possible fallout between Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav. But later Dutt came forward to set the rumors to rest. During an interview with Filmfare, the actor said, “It’s utter nonsense to say my relationship with Bunty has changed after Naam. There can never be any question of one-upmanship with Bunty (Kumar Gaurav). If anything, our relationship has only grown stronger with the film. Changed for the better. Isn’t it strange that we started our careers together, had our first release together, rose to fame together, faced a slump in our careers at the same time, and have now managed to make a comeback together."

He further added, “Bunty is one person I can shed my blood for. I love him immensely, not because he is my brother-in-law, that is a secondary issue…we don’t share any brother-in-law relationship — we are friends and we hope to remain friends."

Kumar Gaurav is married to Sanjay Dutt’s sister Namrata. However, after many years when Dutt married Maanayata and there were reports that the actor’s relationship has deteriorated with his sisters Namrata and Priya, he clarified that they were still family but they don’t hang out together that often like they would use to.

Gaurav has no intentions of returning to the industry. He is the founder and CEO of neo-bank Cashaa.

