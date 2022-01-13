Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Shannon K Opens up About Facing Racism, Bullying in US

Shannon, the daughter of popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu, is making a name for herself abroad. In 2018, she recorded her first song, A Long Time. The song had brought her to the limelight. This journey to fame, however, was not smooth. She had moved to the United States with her mother Saloni (Sanu’s first wife) when she was very young.

In a recent conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Shanon said that I have had to face a lot of mental stress because of the dicriminination and bullying. While giving auditions, I was made to feel inferior because I looked different from the others.

“Back then, I was too young then to handle all this in the right manner. I remember that I used to come back home crying. Owing to such incidents happening every day, my confidence was in shambles," Shannon was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.

According to Shannon, she had to constantly strive to prove her mettle on foreign soil and even her battle continues to this day. She said that her songs were mostly inspired by her life and struggles. “Subjects like mental health and depression mean a lot to me if I’m being honest. I face a lot of mental stress because of the constant bullying directed my way," said Shannon.

Shannon said that she considers her father Kumar Sanu as her guru. As a child, she used to insist on going to the recording studio with her father.

She said that her love for western music increased after she migrated to the United States. She has collaborated with many known names in the music industry abroad.

