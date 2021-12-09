Kumkum Bhagya Fame Ruchi Savarn, Husband Ankit Mohan Welcome Baby Boy

Actors Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 7. The couple embarked on a new chapter of their life. Ankit shared his happiness with his friends and fans on social media.

Sharing this news on Instagram stories, Ankit wrote, “Welcome home [red heart emoji] baby [boy emoji]."

Soon after sharing the post, the couple’s industry friends and fans congratulated them and wished them well.

In another Instagram story, Ankit thanked everyone for their wishes. In the note, Ankit wrote, “A big thanks to everyone for sending unconditional love and blessings to us. One more member in the family to receive pure love from all of you. Love Love Love @ruchisavarn."

Ankit Mohan and Ruchi were already quite excited to become parents. The couple together also had a pregnancy shoot wherein Ruchi was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier, informing friends and fans of Ruchi’s pregnancy, Ankit had shared a post with the caption, “Good news on an auspicious occasion… soon a new life is going to come."

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview, Ankit shared his feelings about the baby and becoming a parent. “Both, my wife Ruchi and I are feeling very good about becoming parents. This is our first child and it is a very different and special feeling."

Ankit Mohan has worked in several shows like Naagin 3, Roadies, Namak Haraam, Basera, and Shobha Somnath Ki. Ankit is a renowned TV actor and was last seen in Katella and Sons.

Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan’s love story began on the sets of the TV show Ghar Aaja Pardesi. After being in a relationship with each other, they exchanged vows on December 2, 2015. The couple got married in Nagpur and had hosted a grand reception for their friends in Mumbai.

