Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Pragya Signs Papers; Mitali, Pammi Plan to Spend Money

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Sushma asks Pragya not to hurry and arrive at a decision before further warning her about Gaurav’s intentions.

Later, Pragya receives a call from Gaurav. On the call, Gaurav gives Pragya an ultimatum that his offer only stands until that night.

Meanwhile, Pragya thinks about the offer and is left with no option. She asks him to keep the papers ready as she is coming to sign them.

Soon after, Gaurav calls Alia to give her the good news and also agrees to give Tanu and Alia their share in the money. However, Mitali overhears everything and pretends to lecture them for their betrayal, but soon she asks for a share in the money to keep quiet.

Mitali and Pammi make plans about how they would spend the money and then decide that they will settle in another city.

Now, Gaurav explains to Mr Thapar why Pragya was ready to leave everything for Abhi. And just then, Pragya arrives and signs the papers. Gaurav, then, shares the video with Pragya and asks her to watch it once. Pragya watches the video in which Abhi is ordering the contractor to not tamper with the walls as it may harm others.

Alarming Ranbeer, Prachi suddenly wakes up from her sleep and senses that Pragya is in trouble. Ranbeer urges Prachi to calm down and assures her that Pragya is fine. Siddharth arrives in their room and says that he will take care of Prachi so that Ranbeer could go back to bed as the next day Ranbeer had an important interview. However, Ranbeer declines Siddharth’s offer.

Pragya gets a call from Sushma as Pragya is waiting to show the proof to the police officer that Abhie is innocent. Pragya explains to Sushma that she has signed the paper and also talks about the content written on the paper. Just before Sushma could say anything, the police officer arrives and Pragya cuts the call.

Pragya shows him the video. The police officer tells her that she has been fooled. The video itself is deleted after watching it once. Dejected by the fact, Pragya steps out of the police station as soon as Gaurav arrives there.

Watch Kumkum Bhagya episodes to know what happens next.

