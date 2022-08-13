Kunaal Roy Kapur Feels Fortunate to Get Work in Industry, Says He’s Trying to ‘Break The Mould’

Kunaal Roy Kapur is considered as one of the most underrated actors from the Industry. After making a major breakthrough in action comedy Delhi Belly alongside Imran Khan and Vir Das, the actor went on to sign projects like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Nautanki Saala and Hotel Milan. His recent acting stint in OTT release family drama film Tribhanga received positive reviews.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Kaalakaandi actor discussed his career in Bollywood and how he has been lucky mostly. He shared, “I have tried to do diverse kinds of roles all throughout my career. But the credit also goes to the people who have offered me such roles. I have been lucky to have people come to me with different things. I have done a horror film, a straight drama, mature love story like Aadha Ishq. People have taken chances on me, sometimes they have paid off and sometimes didn’t."

Advertisement

Kunaal further elaborated his point, “I’m constantly on the lookout for stuff to break out of the mould. But it is a two-way street. Both sides need to click, you know, I think it’s a two way street, I’m on the lookout for stuff that breaks the mould."

The 43-year old actor also explained that he is in no position to have qualms and complaints about not getting the kind of work he aspires for. Talking about why he can’t be picky, Kunaal said, “Because I’ve been so fortunate to get work in the industry. There are people who come to me with work, which is a blessing. So I don’t want to be complaining that I don’t like this or that."

Speaking about being stereotyped for certain roles, the actor expressed that it doesn’t bother him that much, “I very rarely get an opportunity to play a character which is a little bit grey, more brooding, full of remorse and resentment. Doing something that’s dramatic and not in a comic zone was something fun, which I got to do after such a long time."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Kunaal was last seen in Radhe Shyam, an Indian period romantic drama film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film was produced by UV Creations and T-Series, and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. It starred Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Set in Italy of the 1970s, the film told the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist, who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here