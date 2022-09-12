Kunaal Vermaa: 'Was Confident About Award for Tum Hi Aana, Now I've Stopped Dreaming About It' | Exclusive

Kunaal Vermaa had made a dhamakedaar entry into Bollywood with the song Hasi from Humari Adhuri Kahaani. The lyricist had penned words that touched the chords of the audiences. Over the years, he has given us gems like Tum Hi Aana from Marjawaan, Humraah and the title track of Malaang, and the recent Mera Banega Tu from Liger. He has also been a part of international collabs like the recent Memu Agamu, Levitating, Biba, 2step and Aaya Na Tu.

The lyricist had also been awarded during his debut. However, over the past few years, Kunaal Vermaa has not bagged any award. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the lyricist opened up about being snubbed at award ceremonies.

Kunaal revealed that it was always his dream to receive a Filmfare Award, and he though it is close to it after penning ‘Tum Hi Aana’. “I consider it my life’s best song. Teri Mitti also released that year. I was sure that the biggest competition would be between these two songs. I was sure to at least get a nomination for Tum Hi Aana. But when it was not even nominated, then I stopped dreaming about awards. I have now stopped writing for awards. It was a dream for me to receive a Filmfare. My PC password was Filmfare2019, I was that sure. I was disheartened to not even get a nomination for it."

“The song still has a record on streaming platforms. You would find it on the top of the most heard songs’ list. And it did not even get a nomination! Sometimes, I feel isse achha kya hi likhunga, sabse best toh maine likh diya (I have already given my best, what better would I be able to write after this). I wanted to write something, but Manoj sir (Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist for Teri Mitti from Kesari) had already written something and I did not want to add on to the controversy."

Kunaal Vermaa also added that he did not have work for a long time after he had written Hasi for Humari Adhuri Kahaani. Kunaal reveals that he had written the song long back, and it had reached Mukesh Bhatt after 4-5 years. He called me and said that he will be using the song, and also asked for a female version. After that, I had gone back to Jaipur, the song became a hit, it got awards. However, I got no calls and had no work. It was only after a year that I got a call from Pritam da (Pritam Chakraborty) and worked for 8 months. In those 8 months, I had polished myself and learnt to handle pressure. It was only after this that I had the confidence to start on my own."

Not just Pritam Da, Kunaal also credited Amaal Malik for contacting him during this time for a song. He added that Pritam and Amaal were the only people who had called him after Hasi.

Talking about his motto of work, he says that the believes he constantly working. “In this day and age, anything can become a hit. Old songs are now being brought up and worked on. These days, lyricist have lost their glamour. We have become invisible. But that also works on our favour, in the sense that when a song doesn’t work, the blame doesn’t come on us first. So I try to write as many songs as I can, and feel that if I write 100 songs, at least 5 will definitely become a hit. But, every month, I also make sure to take a 7 days break. Those 7 days I just connect with my family and unwind," Kunaal revealed.

