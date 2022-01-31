Kunal Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Naina Bachchan; Hrithik Roshan, Angad Bedi Congratulate

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan welcomed their first child today, January 31. The Rang De Basanti actor took to Instagram to inform his fans and followers that they have become proud parents to a baby boy. His post read, “To all our Well-wishers Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings."

Kunal married Naina Bachchan, cousin of Abhishek Bachchan, in 2015. The actors co-starred in the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag – Journey Of A Woman.

Take a look at the post:

The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages from his fans and industry colleagues. Hrithik Roshan very enthusiastically wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!!!!!! From hrithik machu," whereas actor Angad Bedi wrote “Wowwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane wrote, “❤️❤️❤️bigggesttt congratulations kuns n nains.. u are gonna be incredible parents ." Aunt Shweta Bachchan, too, congratulated the new parents.

A couple of days back, Kunal shared a picture in which he was seen wearing an unbuttoned yellow shirt. The 44-year-old flaunted his washboard abs. Kunal captioned the post, “Washboard Wednesday." Clearly, his fans and followers on Twitter were dumbfounded. However, Abhishek Bachchan teased him for the picture. He replied to Kunal’s picture with the comment, “Show-off," leaving Kunal in splits. His reply to Abhishek read: “Haha! I was just hanging out casually. Hawa zyaada thi (There was too much wind)!"

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the web series The Empire, which premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. He also starred in the Netflix film Ankahi Kahaniya. The actor is also known for films such as Aaja Nachle, Rang De Basanti, Don 2 and Welcome to Sajjanpur.

