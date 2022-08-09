Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya’s Play Date Will Leave You Splits, Soha Ali Khan Shares a Snippet

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. The couple is an avid social media users and often shares glimpses of their personal and professional life. The duo is parents to their cute little daughter Inaaya. Soha’s Instagram feed is full of glimpses featuring Kunal and Inaaya. A few hours back, the actress added another gem to her Insta profile. She uploaded a video showcasing Inaaya and Kunal’s play date. However, what left fans in splits was while Inaaya painted, dad Kunal took a power nap.

Taking to her Instagram, Soha shared an adorable video. In the clip, the Dil Mange More actress quoted, Kunal’s words that read, “Kunal: Don’t worry Soha I’ll play with Inaaya.” In the video, as Soha opens the playroom’s door, Inaaya can be seen painting a white sneaker given by her dad as the canvas. In the meantime, Kunal takes his power nap on the couch. By the end of the video, their daughter can be seen going toward her father to wake him up as she finishes her art.

Soha captioned the video with a warning for the mothers and quipped, “Don't fall for it…”

Within seconds, fans flooded the comments section with the laughing emoji as she shared the video. One of the fans commented, “Father-daughter quality time always ends in the father sleeping.” While another fan asked Kunal to wear the painted sneaker and wrote, “You have to wear them.” Someone also said, “I am watching this on repeat! So cute and it's the same story at our place.”

Earlier, the Rang De Basanti actress also shared a video of Inaaya and Golmaal 3 actor ‘Tokyo drifting’ in their playroom. By the end of the video, Kunal looked like a proud dad as her daughter nailed the drift smoothly.

Meanwhile, Soha was last seen in the Zee 5’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh. She also has Amazon Prime show Hush Hush in her kitty. Whereas, Kunal was last seen in the third Season of the OTT show, Abhay.

