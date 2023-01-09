Kunal Kemmu and Little Inaaya Enjoy 'Best Day' On The Beach; Check Adorable Pics

Bollywood couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have currently jetted off to Goa along with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to spend some quality time together. Just a day ago, it was mum Soha Ali Khan who shared a glimpse of her beach day out with the little munchkin. On Monday afternoon, it was dad Kunal who gave us a sneak peek into the family’s latest getaway. From playing with water to turning the beach sand into a writing slate, the father-daughter duo had a gala time together.

In one photo, Kunal can be seen holding Inaaya’s little hands. In another, they steal the show by deciding to wear similar sun caps. Kunal being a doting dad did not leave Inaaya when it came to playing in the water. A still from their vacation diaries also featured the actor lifting her above the water level. For Kunal, it was the “Best Day" of his life as he described in the caption section along with a red heart. Take a look at the photo here:

In a subsequent video, the family was also seen enjoying some water activities. Soha Ali Khan also made a brief appearance running on the wavy shore with the little munchkin. Watch the clip below:

Sunday was filled with splashes of fun and water for the family as in the previous post, the couple’s baby was seen holding on to Soha’s dress while the latter appears to splatter water everywhere. “Sundays are for making a splash," Soha captioned the photo.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will next don the hat of a filmmaker in his directorial debut Madgaon Express. Bankrolled jointly by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the upcoming movie is also penned by Kemmu himself. Details regarding the cast, plot, and release date of the film remain unclear as of yet.

