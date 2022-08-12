Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan Stare at the Last Samosa but Who Had It? Check Hilarious Post

Kunal Kemmu revealed that his partner in crime is Saif Ali Khan as he dropped a picture from Raksha Bandhan celebrations on his social media platform. On Friday, the actor shared a photo on Instagram with his brother-in-law Saif as they tried to solve ‘the curious case of the last samosa’. The hilarious post left his fans in splits. In the latest post, the Go Goa Gone stars can be been seen enjoying the delicious snack with a cup of tea as they celebrated the occasion together.

In the photo, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal both have their eyes glued to the last Samosa left on the plate as they were clicked. Kunal penned the caption, “The curious case of the last samosa, to eat or not to eat…? P.S: it’s a rhetorical question since it was obviously consumed… but by whom.” He added two hashtags, ‘partner in crime’ and ‘samosa’.

Both of them looked dapper in the photo. Saif opted for traditional wear and sported a white kurta pyjama, while Kunal went with a white tee with boho printed pants.

As soon as he uploaded the photo on his Instagram space, the comments section was flooded with people dropping laughing emojis and asking when will be the second part of Go Goa Gone made. ABCD actor Dharmesh commented with multiple laughing emojis. Saba Pataudi also dropped a hint that the actors had too many Samosas and wrote, “Eaten… but curious case of How many? And whom…hmm (sic).”

One of the fans also pointed out Saif’s book collection as the user noticed Satyajit Ray’s book lying on the table and said, “Some serious book collection! Loved it!” “And here i am - trying to understand what the red book might be,” wrote another. While someone commented, “When can we expect GGG2?”

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu last appeared in the web series Abhay. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also has Aadipurush in his kitty.

