Kunal Kemmu and Simone Khambatta Debating Over Who Will Pay The Food Bill Is What Every Indian Can Relate To; Watch

When you are out to grab a bite, you will find a table where people are debating to pay the food bill. Well, Indians call this gesture a way of expressing love and respect for others. Turns out, something similar happened with Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and lifestyle content creator Simone Khambatta. Recently, Kunal’s wife and actress Soha Ali Khan dropped a video on her official Instagram account, in which both Kunal and Simone can be seen debating over who will pay the food bill.

The video, which appears to be taken without Kunal and Simone knowing, begins with the latter saying, “Kunal just stop it now yarr". To this, the Abhay actor replies, “Babu listen na, aise nahi karte hain, just listen to me now." Simone then said, “next time, not this time". Meanwhile, someone in the background can be heard saying, “That’s okay man, Kunal chill yar." While posting the video on her Instagram handle, Soha wrote, “Indians paying the bill - every single time!!! Kunal Kemmu Simone Khambatta".

Both Simone and Soha’s elder sister Saba Ali Khan acknowledged the video by dropping a handful of laughing emoticons in the comment section. But Kunal shared the same video on Instagram Stories and jokingly wrote, “This is a true story. Bill deke dekho, bill deke dekho, bill deke dekho ji."

Needless to say, netizens had a great time watching the video, as several users expressed their emotions in the comment section and revealed how they can also relate to the scenario. One user wrote, “Oh god just Dutch. That’s how my mom does it. Paying the bill is another 30 mins job". Another wrote, “I thought only I am the one doing this". While several wondered and questioned who really paid the bill, many dropped a handful of laughing emoticons.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will be next seen in the third season of Abhay. While the shooting for the same has already been completed and trailer is likely to be released soon.

What are your views about the video? Have you ever experienced such a scenario in your life?

