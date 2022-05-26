Kunal Kemmu Celebrates His 39th Birthday Onboard A Flight, Says 'That's A First For Me'

Kunal Kemmu seems to have celebrated his 39th birthday mid-flight on Wednesday. In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared his experience of cutting the cake mid-air as the crew brought a cake for him. The Malang actor has shared a video on the social media platform where he was seen cutting the cake as the flight crew surrounded him and sang a birthday song for him. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kunal added, “Woke up to this mid-air birthday celebration by the lovely in-flight crew. That’s a first for me so it was special. Happy Birthday to me."

Kunal recently returned to India after a fun boys’ trip in Europe with fellow actors and friends Shahid Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter. His recent pictures on Instagram give us a glimpse of the trip. Earlier this week, Kunal shared a group picture from the European streets. The picture included him, Shahid, Ishaan, and their friend Suved Lohia. In the following slide, Kunal shared how the group of four had looked three years ago when they had gone out on a similar trip. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kunal wrote in the caption, “2022 and 2019. Boys in the hood, looking good."

Kunal was last seen in Malang which came out in 2020.

