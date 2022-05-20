Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter Take 'Tropical Climate Dips' In Freezing Cold Water; Watch ROFL Video

Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter are currently in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and their other friends. After their bike rides in Europe, Kunal and Ishaan have now shared an amusing video of themselves taking a dip in freezing cold water.

In the video, both actors can be seen standing alongside what appears to be a small lake, surrounded by snowy mountains. At the beginning of the clip, Kunal is seen taking a few steps inside but was taking time to jump into the icy water, which is when Ishaan pushes him from behind. Shortly afterwards Ishaan takes a dive. They come out from the water as quickly as they enter. They scream and laugh.

Ishaan accompanied the post with a humorous caption that read, “Tropical climate dips with Kunal Kemmu."

Have a look:

The video shared on Thursday has so far received more than one lakh likes and a countless number of funny comments. One of the users wrote, “When you take ‘just chill’ too seriously." Other commented: “Behti ganga mein hath dhoona."

Well this isn’t the first time, the actors have shared glimpses of their Europe trip. Earlier, Kunal posted a picture featuring the boys gang. In the snap posted by Kemmu, we see him all decked up for the bike trip. We see him donning a black jacket, blue denim, and boots as they travel through a beautiful location. We also see Ishaan Khatter posing for the click as he held the helmet with his arm. Along with them, we see blogger Suved Lohia and their friend Raja Menon. In the backdrop, we see the breathtaking view of the snow-capped mountains and lush green forest. It seems that the boy gang is enjoying the trip to its fullest.

There’s no doubt that the lads are having a good time on their vacation, as evidenced by the numerous photos they’ve shared.

On the professional front, Kunal was most recently seen in the 2020 film Lootcase. He'll next be seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2. He also appeared in Zee5’s Abhay.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will next be featured in Pippa, a film based on the book The Burning Chaffees by veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. In the film, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will star alongside Ishaan.

