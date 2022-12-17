Home » News » Movies » Kunal Kemmu Treats Fans With Shirtless Photo, Shows Off His Chiselled Body, Take a Look

Kunal Kemmu Treats Fans With Shirtless Photo, Shows Off His Chiselled Body, Take a Look

Kunal Kemmu flaunted his chiselled body after a shower following an intense workout at the gym.

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 16:23 IST

Kunal Kemmu flaunts his body in his latest Instagram post
Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has kick-started his weekend by shelling out fitness goals. The Malang actor set the temperature soaring on Instagram with his latest gym. Kunal flaunted his chiselled body after a shower following an intense workout at the gym. The photo is a mirror selfie taken in what appears to be a men’s locker room. The actor flaunted his well-built body as he wrapped just a towel while wearing a silver chain and a watch. He captioned his post “And a good morning to you too”.

Social media users were left stunned upon seeing this picture. One of the users wrote, “God … This is sheer hard work. Inspiring!” Another user added, “Now that’s a really good morning”. A third user added, “Uff. Just can’t handle too much of hotness”.

Actress Dia Mirza used the post to remind Kunal Kemmu of a un replied text by her. She wrote, “Sent you a text director Saab. Please reply”.

Kunal Kemmu is an avid social media user and often goes on to treat fans with his stunning pictures and videos. Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures and captioned it as, “Just a random photo drop.. dump sounds a bit (poop emoji)”. The pictures give glimpses of the actor taking a random selfie, a BTS picture, one where he’s being all touristy and another from the gym. Fans just couldn’t stop themselves from going all gaga over the pictures. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu’s photo drop.

Meanwhile, talking about his work, the actor was last seen in the third season of the much-acclaimed tv series Abhay. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Golmaal 5 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi. He will also be seen in Go Goa Gone 2.

first published: December 17, 2022, 16:23 IST
last updated: December 17, 2022, 16:23 IST
