Kunal Verma Poses Nude in Latest Picture; Fan Says ‘Ranveer Singh Ne Ladke Bigaad Diye’

Kunal Verma is the latest celebrity to join the trend of posing nude or semi-nude, a way to show solidarity with the recent photoshoot by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer had, a few weeks earlier, posed nude for a magazine photoshoot, parking debate all across. Several stars showed their support to the actor, and some took it a notch higher by actually sharing semi-nude pictures. Now, Tujh Sang Preet Lagaai Sajna actor also joined the trend.

Taking to his Instagram, Kunal posted a nude picture and captioned it as, “I have limited 💸💸to spend so I chose to spend it on my body 💪🏼💪🏼 …" See the post here:

Advertisement

Several of his fans took to the comments section. One fan posted, “Ranveer Singh ka bhai." Another wrote, “Abey yaar! Ek Ranveer Singh kya kam tha jo ab aap shuru ho gaye?" Another comment read, “Ranveer ne ladke bigaad diye" One user made a funny twist by writing, “Kunal Verma hot and Puja Banerjee shock."

Opening up about the picture, Kunal told ETimes, “This picture was shot around when Ranveer’s photos came out. And the caption means that I don’t have much money and only if have, I will put it on working out. My body is my Gucci, Prada and I will flaunt it."

Advertisement

He also added that the photographer behind this picture is none other than Puja Banerjee, and that the picture was clicked in their bedroom. He also added, “I have worked so much on my body, why do I hide it. Body hi dikh rahi hai, aur kya?"

Eralier, Nakuul Meta had shared a morphed image on his on Ranveer’s body, and joked about it. Erika Packard also posted a topless picture a day back and said that she is giving Ranveer Singh some company.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here