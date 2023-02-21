Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban embarked on his journey in the film industry as a romantic lead hero in the late 90s. Despite losing a massive fan base in the 2000s, he has slowly carved a niche amongst moviegoers again with his acting credentials. Since then, there has been no turning back for him. The Anjaam Pathiraa actor is recently the talk of town for his upcoming action thriller film, Pakalum Paathiravum. A teaser of this film has recently been shared on Youtube, which promises an out-and-out mass thriller, packaged with all the necessary elements of entertainment.

After watching the teaser, fans feel that the film will be an action feast for the audience. Pakalum Paathiravum, directed by Ajai Vasudev, also features actors like Rajisha Vijayan and Guru Somasundaram. Fans also applauded the background music, composed by Sam CS, which perfectly complements the terrifying vibe of Pakalum Paathiravum.

Social media users were left amused after watching the teaser and showered praises on it, saying that Pakalum Paathiravum will be one of the best collaborations to date between Ajai and Kunchacko.

Ajai’s career is currently in the doldrums because of his 2020 flop Shylock. Viewers feel that he is still capable of making a power-packed comeback with Pakalum Paathiravum.

Kunchacko is having a golden run at the box office with a slew of hit films like Pada and Declaration. Another user requested Pakalum Paathiravum’s producers to include subtitles for their films so that it can have a wider reach amongst the audience. According to this user, the biggest barrier which has stopped Malayalam cinema from having wider acceptability is the lack of subtitles. This is why many viewers prefer to watch Malayalam cinema on OTT platforms, rather than cinema halls.

Pakalum Paathiravum’s script is penned by writer Nishad Koya, while Stephen Devassy will compose the music. The lyrics are penned by Sujesh Hari and Shibu Pularkazcha. Backed by Gokulam Gopalan Productions and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is slated for release on March 3. Pakalum Pathiravum’s teaser has garnered more than 1,60,000 views.

