Kunchacko Boban's First Look From Nna, Thaan Case Kodu Unveiled; Check Here

The official first look poster of Kunchacko Boban from his upcoming Nna, Thaan Case Kodu, has been unveiled. The actor, along with sharing the poster through his Instagram handle, also revealed the release date of the upcoming humorous political satire.

In the caption, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “@nnathaancasekodu (Sue me) WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON AUGUST 12!"

It is known that Kunchacko Boban, for his character in the film, has undergone the biggest makeover in his career. He plays the role of a reformed thief Kozhumal Rajeevan, who ends up giving a court case.

The film has Gayathrie Shankar, who is best known for her roles in Super Deluxe and Vikram, playing the female lead. Moreover, it also stars Basil Joseph and Unnimaya in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, to give an authentic feel to the project, the makers roped in local people who are real-life advocates and cops to play roles in the film. Additionally, it also has a theyyam practitioner playing one of these roles.

Written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film marks the third feature of the director. Kunchacko Boban is also on board as the co-producer of the film along with producer Santosh T Kuruvilla.

Speaking of the technical crew, the camera of the film has been handled by Rakesh Haridas, who is known for providing cinematography in Sherni. He was also Kunchacko’s junior in college. The music has been provided by Dawn Vincent and lyrics by Vyshakh Sugunan. State Award-winner Melwy J is handling the costumes.

