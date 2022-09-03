Kundali Bhagya Actor Manit Joura Reveals He Owned 2 Flats The Recently Demolised Noida Twin Towers

Kundali Bhagya fame Manit Joura revealed that he had two flats in the Twin Towers of Noida that were demolished due to the illegal construction a few days back. This news comes from the social media handle of his co-star, Shraddha Arya, where she has posted a video that features the actor opening up about his demolished flats. Take a look:

In the video, Shraddha is seen informing her fans that not many of them know about the fact that Manit had two flats in the towers. She then turns to him and says, “Twin Towers gire, 9 seconds ke andar, uske andar hamare Manit ke flat the. To fir, government ne aapko kitne paise diye? (The Twin Towers fell within just 9 seconds, which also had our colleague Manit’s flats. Now, how much has the government compensated you with?)”

Manit replied that he got less than 70% of the amount he had invested from the government. It was much less than the market value but he was glad about the fact that a major chunk of whatever he had invested came back to him. It was a difficult time for him but he thanked the Supreme Court for taking a stand. When Shraddha asked him if he had seen the demolition live, he said that he was not able to because he was busy elsewhere, but he received a video of the same on his ‘Supertech’ group.

When asked about what was wrong with the buildings, he answered that the distance between the two of them was around 12 meters when ideally it should have had been 20 meters. Also, the land on which they were constructed was a part of other plots in the vicinity. So they were constructed without the permission of land use from other plots. Then there was a problem with the height of the towers. While the other buildings around it were 12 to 15 storeys high, the Twin Towers had around 23 to 30 storeys.

The Twin Towers were demolished on 28 August this year.

