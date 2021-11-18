Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Adds Husband's Name in 'Just Married' Pics on Social Media

Actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16, in a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi. Considering the COVID-19 threat, the event was attended only by the couple's family members and close friends. Now, the actress has shared some ‘just married’ pictures with her hubby and they are too adorable to miss. Posting the snaps on her Instagram handle, the actress simply added two hashtags in the caption, ‘Just Married’ and ‘Shraddha Arya Nagal.’

In the clicks, Shraddha looked beautiful in a traditional red embroidered lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery. On the other hand, Rahul wore an off-white sherwani for the wedding. Minutes after Shraddha posted the adorable clicks, the comment section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages. TV actors Mahira Sharma, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Anita Hassanandani along with actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar wished a happy married life to Shraddha. RJ Malishka wrote, "You Beauty. Happy happy wedded life to you." Other actors including, Pooja Banerjee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sanjay Gagnani, Sara Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Abhishek Kapur took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Advertisement

Shraddha Arya Raises Temperatures With Her Sizzling Photos, See The Diva Oozing Oomph

Here are some photos of Shraddha as 'Mrs. Shraddha Arya Nagal’, check them out:

Shraddha's wedding photos are all over the Internet but fans want more. Before the wedding ceremony, the actress teased her fans with pictures from her Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. Dressed in a yellow lehenga, Shraddha looked very adorable in her Haldi. Sharing the snap, she wrote, “D-Day.”

In the pictures from her Mehendi, the actress was seen flaunting her engagement ring. She had captioned the post, "The easiest yes I've ever said!" For the ceremony, Shraddha wore a purple lehenga and matching jewellery, with henna on her hands.

From Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan to Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar: Popular Jodi’s of Indian TV

Advertisement

Having worked in a number of hit TV shows, Shraddha is currently essaying the role of Preeta Karan Luthra in the popular TV series Kundali Bhagya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.