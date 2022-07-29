Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Bags Karan Johar's Project? Check Her Latest Social Media Post

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya took to social media recently to share a handwritten note from Karan Johar and a video from her vanity van with her name and Dharma Productions written on it. This has given rise to speculations that the popular television actress has bagged a project with Karan’s production house. However, no further details have been revealed till now.

The note she shared read, “Dear Shradha, Welcome to the Dharma family. All my love, Karan."

The actress is currently playing the character of Dr. Preeta Arora Luthra in the daily soap Kundali Bhagya.

Meanwhile, apart from her work, the actress also makes headlines for her mushy romance with her husband, Rahul Nagal, who is a naval officer. For the unversed, Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot last year in November after years of dating. Owing to their respective work commitments, post-marriage the duo didn’t get quality time to spend.

A couple of weeks ago, Shraddha dropped adorable pictures with her husband on social media. The couple looked super cute in the snaps. While Shraddha was being her bubbly self, Rahul was seen hugging her from behind. Shraddha gave some chic goals in a floral printed summery dress. On the other hand, Rahul looked dapper in black pants and a sky blue shirt. The duo posed for the lenses, and the pictures are too cute to miss. Alongside the clicks, the actress wrote, “Near and far, closer together."

Shraddha Arya has worked in several superhit television shows prior to Kundali Bhagya. She was seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, Tumhari Pakhi, and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki among other shows.

