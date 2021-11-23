Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Cooks Halwa for Her 'Beautiful New Family', See Video

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya who tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Sharma Nagal on November 16 recently cooked sweet delicacies for her new family. She took to her Instagram Story section to share a video of a dish she prepared for her in-laws, as a part of post-wedding rituals. The actress was seen cooking the Indian dessert ‘halwa’. She shared the post with the caption, “I don’t cook often. But when I do, I pour my heart into it… And this time a lot more for my beautiful new family."

Meanwhile, several pictures and videos of Shraddha from various ceremonies including Haldi, Mehendi, and the wedding have surfaced online. Fans were in complete awe of the new bride. On November 17, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their friends and family.

The actress opted for a very off-beat look at her reception. Shraddha picked a sheer embroidered grey and blue cocktail saree, which she received as a wedding gift from her designer friend. Sharing a couple of pictures of her reception look, Shraddha wrote, “Commander and Mrs Nagal."

The gorgeous saree held everybody’s attention as the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. The saree has been delicately embroidered with crystals and cutdana work and it comes with a regal blouse. But the price of the saree will leave you stumped. As per the designer’s website, the sari costs a whopping Rs. 1,80,000.

Shraddha’s wedding was a gala affair, which was attended by their families and close friends. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple decided to invite only near and dear ones. Shraddha’s industry friends including Anjum Fakih, Shashank Vyas, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Supriya Shukla and Neha Adhvik Mahajan attended the wedding. We got to know that all of Shraddha’s bridal looks were curated by Neha.

