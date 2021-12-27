Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya's Maldives Pics in Printed Dress Leave Fans Mesmerised

With brilliant acting style and adorable looks, Shraddha Arya always manages to put a smile on her fans' faces. Shetied the knot with her boyfriend and naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16. It looks like the diva is having a gala time with her husband on their honeymoon. The actress looks ravishing wearing a black dress with floral imprints and red bangles. She has paired it with a hat which she poses in different actions. Have a look at the string of pictures. You are sure to get mesmerized by her breathtaking beauty.

Shraddha has posed for the pictures at Hideaway Beach Resort, as she puts it in the caption. Itis a beautiful island in Maldives rich in marine life, as the actress describes. The marine life here includes manta rays, turtles and dolphins.

Needless to say, the users were greatly bedazzled by Shraddha’s stunning beauty. Actress Fatima Effendi Kanwar called her "beautiful". Others in the comment section shared heart emojis, being enchanted by the gorgeous diva.

The actress always seems so full of life and 'devil may care' attitude.

Shraddha and her friends are all smiles dancing on the song Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai in this reel. They are having goofy expressions while munching a bowl of ice cream. The reel has been uploaded with the caption, "When you eat an ice cream while trying to lose some weight… smh,” complimenting the song. This reel is sure to bring a smile on your faces.

Looks like the actress had a blast this year. Shraddha is seen summing up the golden moments of his year 2021 in this reel. She is doing a couple dance and having cake with her Rahul. She can also be seen in a bright red lehenga. The reel concludes with her wedding snaps andChristmas celebrations with her husband.

Shraddha has inspired us for a New Year getaway!

