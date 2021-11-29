Kundali Bhagya Fame Sanjay Gagnani Ties the Knot With Ladylove Poonam Preet; First Wedding Pics Out

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani took his nuptial vows with long-time girlfriend Poonam Preet on November 28. Sanjay and Poonam have always been vocal about their relationship and took the plunge after dating each other for more than eight years.

The couple tied the knot today in a grand wedding ceremony. The first pictures of them as newlyweds have emerged on social media. The bride stunned in a burgundy lehenga, while the groom looked perfect in a beige outfit. Sanjay’s Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Faikh also shared a series of photos with the bride and groom on her official Instagram account. Congratulating the couple, Anjum wrote, “Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both… Love and hugs."

Sanjay Gagnani plays the antagonist Prithvi in Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya lead actor Shraddha Arya also tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Delhi on November 16. After creating suspense around her better half, she recently shared the first pictures of herself with her husband Rahul Nagal, introducing him to fans on social media. Posting a few photos, Shraddha wrote ‘Just married’ as the caption, adding a heart emoji to it.

Rahul Nagal works in the navy, and they were introduced to each other by their families. Shraddha Aarya has played the lead roles in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. However, it was Shraddha’s role in Kundali Bhagya that made her a household name.

