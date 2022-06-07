Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Drops Cutest of All Pics With Hubby Rahul Nagal | Check Here

Shraddha Arya is currently seen as the lead in the famous daily soap Kundali Bhagya, alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. Apart from her work, she has been making headlines for her mushy romance with her husband, Rahul Nagal, who is a naval officer. For the unversed, Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot last year in November after years of dating. Owing to their respective work commitments, post-marriage the duo didn’t get quality time to spend. However, looks like now they have managed to carve some time out for each other, and fans are absolutely loving it.

Recently, Shraddha Arya dropped adorable pictures with her husband on social media. The couple looked super cute in the snaps. While Shraddha was being her bubbly self, Rahul was seen hugging her from behind. Shraddha gave some chic goals in a floral printed summery dress. On the other hand, Rahul looked dapper in black pants and a sky blue shirt. The duo posed for the lenses, and the pictures are too cute to miss. Alongside the clicks, the actress wrote, “Near and far, closer together."

As soon as she dropped the snaps, her fans flooded the comment section with compliments and good wishes for the couple. “Cute," “lovely", and “best couple" were some of the comments on the post.

Recently, Shraddha Arya also revealed how she was conned by an interior designer who was hired by her for her new house in Mumbai. The actress took to her official Instagram account and revealed that an interior designer named Siddharth Punjabi broke into her house and ran away with fittings and other things. This all happened while she was away for a short vacation in Vishakhapatnam along with her husband.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya has worked in several superhit television shows prior to Kundali Bhagya. She was seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, Tumhari Pakhi, and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki among other shows.

