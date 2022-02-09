Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya 'Fights' With husband, Shares Video

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya, who tied the knot last year with Rahul Nagal, a commander in the Indian Navy, is currently enjoying her married life. In a recent video, Shraddha Arya hints at the rift between her and Rahul Nagal. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “My husband and I had decided that we will never go to bed angry."

In the video, she revealed that the couple had been fighting for three days. Along with this, the reaction in the video is worth watching, especially when her husband notices that a video was being made. The actor loves being active on social media and shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. Within a short time, the video has got lakhs of likes.

The video is being loved not only by her fans but also by her celebrity friends from the industry including, Hina Parmar, Aadvik Mahajan, Supriya Shukla and Yuvika Chaudhary. Ruhi Chaturvedi commented, “Hahahahahahaha poor jiju", while Adhvik wrote, “hahaha does he even know that u shooting this."

Speaking about her career, Shraddha made her film debut in a lead role in SJ Suryah’s Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali along with Nayantara in 2006. Along with this, the actor is known for her performance in Life OK’s serials Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and Tumhari Paakhi.

In 2015, Shraddha got engaged to an NRI, Jayant Ratti, but they called it off because of compatibility issues.

Shraddha married Navy officer Rahul Nagal on November 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi.

