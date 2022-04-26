Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Received Her First Award at The Age of 3. Know More

Actor Shraddha Arya has been a household name for some time, courtesy of her stint in the popular series Kundali Bhagya. The series has catapulted her among the top small screen actors in the country. She often makes headlines, particularly for her impeccable fashion sense. Fans still don’t know much about Shraddha, and she continues to reveal new and interesting things about her personal life on social media every second day. She recently talked about the time she received her first award at the mere age of three.

On Sunday, Shraddha posted a video to her Instagram account in which she discussed the upcoming Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 (ITA Awards 2022), which aired on Star Plus at 9 p.m. Shraddha first revealed one of her secrets in this video, telling her followers that she received her first prize when she was three years old.

She said that she once visited her school during an event dressed as a vegetable seller at the age of 3 and that had fetched her a small silver-coloured award. She said she was overjoyed and kept showing the silver award to everyone. She also said that she never knew that this was just the beginning and she would be bestowed with bigger and more meaningful awards in the future. Along with the video, she asked her fans in the caption, “What was your first special moment?"

The video has already garnered 127,084 likes in a little more than 24 hours since it was posted, a testimonial to her popularity. The actor got married last November to a longtime boyfriend and naval officer Rahul Nagal. She is seen travelling extensively between Visakhapatnam and Mumbai. She has bought a house along with her husband in Visakhapatnam and is busy decorating and having it renovated.

