Kundali Bhagya Team Decorates Dheeraj Dhoopar's Vanity and It's The Sweetest Farewell Gift He Can Get

Dheeraj Dhoopar has left the popular show Kundali Bhagya and has bid adieu to the character of Karan Luthra which he was playing for years. As the actor has now quit the show, his co-stars and the entire team of Kundali Bhagya decided to make his farewell memorable.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of how the Kundali Bhagya team decorated his vanity and planned a small surprise for him. In the clip, the actor’s vanity can be seen decorated with golden and white balloons and ribbons. His pictures can also be seen all over. Quotes like ‘Keep calm we miss you Dheeraj Sir’ and ‘Miss you Dheeraj’ were also put inside the vanity. Sharing the video, Dheeraj wrote ‘Blessed’ in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

In another video that has been shared on social media by one of the fans’ accounts, Dheeraj can be seen cutting a cake. His co-star Shraddha Arya can also be spotted standing next to him in the video.

Recently, Dheeraj also talked about his exit from Kundali Bhagya and mentioned how Karan and Dheeraj had almost become alike in these years. “I still can’t believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. Karan and Dheeraj are alike and hence, there is no way that I can be separated from Karan. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey both for the show and me," he told E-Times.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, just yesterday, it was reported that Dheeraj is now likely to romance Surbhi Chandna in Saurabh Tewari’s next show which has been tentatively titled Sherdil Shergill (SS). While there is no official announcement regarding the same so far, a source cited by E-Times said, “The story is a breakaway from usual saas-bahu sagas. SS is a rom-com revolving around two individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies. While Dheeraj is the privileged one Surbhi will play a self-made woman. It will be interesting to see how their paths cross and they fall in love eventually. The unit is expected to commence the shoot in a couple of weeks."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.