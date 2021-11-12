Kurup Director Addresses Criticism on 'Glorifying' Murderer With Dulquer Salmaan Film

The much-anticipated crime thriller Kurup, headlined by Mollywood’s heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has arrived in theatres today. According to director Srinath Rajendran, the idea of the film came randomly and was in fact conceived in 2012. The title was announced in 2018 and it was shot for nearly two years.

The biographical film is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who was “either a fool or remarkably clever," according to Rajendran. Speaking to Scroll, Srinath Rajendran said that it required time and research to tell the story of an elusive mastermind whose 37-year-old murder case became folklore in Kerala. He needed to interact with people who knew one of India’s most wanted fugitives.

During the interview, the filmmaker dismissed allegations that suggest the film is attempting to glory a murder. He reasoned that today retro costumes automatically look fashionable. “Everyone’s attracted to someone who has managed to fool the police. Conmen are supposed to have swagger," he pointed out.

Apart from its pulpy thrills, Srinath Rajendran was drawn to the criminal’s story because “this was the Kerala Police’s most successful failure." He added, “The police was smart enough to unearth the entire plot. But they couldn’t go all the way." What makes Rajendran’s telling of the saga different, is the narration.

Dulquer Salmaan and Srinath Rajendran’s association goes way back to 2012. They made their debut in the industry together with the action crime film, Second Show. The film had Dulquer play the role of a gangster. Speaking on Dulquer’s evolution as an actor, the filmmaker said, “Back then, he was an evolving actor, and he is still evolving. He hasn’t peaked as an actor yet. What has changed is that he has a daughter now, and the innocence of that experience reflects in him as a person."

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Kurup stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Bharath Srinivasan and Surabhi Lakshmi.

