Kurup, Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Banned in Kuwait. Here's Why

The Kuwait government has banned the release of the Dulquer Salmaan -starrer crime drama Kurup in Kuwait, while some other Arab countries have granted permission to screen the film.

According to reports, the film has been banned by the Kuwait government possibly for showing a wanted criminal managing to flee the police and taking shelter in Kuwait.

“The Kuwait government and several other Arabian countries have opened doors or movie production houses to shoot movies. The Kuwait government probably did not like filmmakers showing a wanted criminal taking shelter in their country," stated reports.

Arab countries, including Kuwait, have given permits to production houses to shoot films to promote tourism of their countries. The Arabian countries had earlier banned movie shootings as several production houses showcased Arab countries as a home for villains and terrorists.

Srinath Rajendran directed film Kurup is a story of a most wanted Indian fugitive, who faked his death by killing his lookalike for insurance and escapes to Kuwait. According to movie critics, Kurup is one of the most spine-chilling crime stories that has been produced by Indian Cinema.

Critics further state that Kurup is a crime drama film that is attempting to narrate the story of a notorious criminal in the most realistic form with some cinematic liberties.

The filmmakers of the film have released the movie across 1500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. Kurup is said to be the first Malayalam movie released worldwide.

The trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer was released at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on November 10. This makes the movie to be the first original Malayalam film to be featured on the world’s tallest building.

