Kurup Starring Dulquer Salmaan to Release on November 12; Actor Shares Latest Poster

Finally, Dulquer Salmaan revealed the release date of his most anticipated film, Kurup. The heartthrob, on behalf of the entire cast and crew of the upcoming crime thriller, is “ready to set Kurup free” on November 12. Those keenly waiting for an update on the Srinath Rajendran directorial have to wait just for a few more weeks. Based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup, the film will be released across languages in theatres.

Dulquer, who plays the titular role in Kurup, shared on Instagram that the film “is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theaters all across the world.” Revealing a stunning vintage-like new poster of the project, the actor expressed at length that “it has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup.” It took several years in ideation, nearly one year for filming and many months of post production and then the pandemic.

He spoke about his special relationship with the film. Dulquer, also a playback singer and film producer, said that to him it feels like Kurup is his second child. The star, who has physically and mentally given his all, added that there is nothing he hasn’t or wouldn’tdo for the film to become the best version of itself. “We as a team have fought many battles internally and externally to bring it together. And I pray and hope you all give it wings. And it reaches great heights,” the 35-year-old signed off.

Kurup traces the activities of one of the country’s most wanted criminals. The character of Chacko will be played by Tovino Thomas. The film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko and Maya Menon in important roles. Up next, Dulqer has a Tamil rom-com, directed by Brinda. The film will also star Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. He also has Salute and Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha lined up.

