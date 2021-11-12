Kurup Twitter Review: Netizens Call Dulquer Salmaan's Film 'Classy Mystery-Thriller'

The Twitter reviews of Dulquer Salman’s most awaited film Kurup is out and netizens are highly impressed with the thriller. The Srinath Rajendran directorial, based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup, will be released across languages in theatres on Saturday, November 12. The film was earlier supposed to release on May 28 this year, but due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release was postponed. Kurup is the first Malayalam film to be released in Kerala after the state government announced to re-open theatre. Dulquer, who plays the titular role said about the film that “it has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup."

It took several years in ideation, nearly one year for filming and many months of post-production and then the pandemic. Now, the early reviews suggest that the film will not disappoint. While most of the audiences felt that the first half was slow-paced, they have been highly praising the second half of the movie for its twist. The climax, too, is being praised a lot. One user called it “true to its genre" whereas another one called it a “classy, mystery thriller."

Advertisement

Take a look at how netizens reacted on Twitter:

We have a couple of mixed reviews as well:

Meanwhile, the film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Niwas, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.