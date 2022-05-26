Kushal Badrike Drops Details About Bhirkit’s Trailer on Instagram

Kushal Badrike, regarded as the King of Humour, is a well-known face in the Marathi entertainment industry. After aceing each character he played, the actor received unprecedented adoration from the public. He often posts information about upcoming shows and projects on social media. Now, the actor is here once again bringing to us the latest updates on his upcoming venture.

Kushal will soon be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie Bhirkit starring Girish Kulkarni and Tanaji Galgunde in key roles. He shared a post on Instagram announcing the release date of the trailer. He wrote catchy and funny rhyming lines along with the motion poster of his movie. The actor wrote, “This year’s IPL is over. Slow ride of Bhirkit’s trailer ..! Coming tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the movie is helmed by Anup Ashok Jagdale, who is known for his works such as Bharla Malvat Rakhtana (2014) and Zhalla Bobhata (2017). On the other hand, the credits for the film’s screenplay and dialogues go to Pratap Gangavane.

Suresh Oswal and Bhagyawanti Oswal have bankrolled the film, which is presented by Classic Enterprise and will be released by UFO Cine Media Network.

To keep the frenzy rolling, the makers recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer. The amusing trailer opens with the introduction of Kulkarni’s character, Tatya, who has high moral grounds but is exploited by his fellow villagers.

The trailer shows Kulkarni and Galgunde’s characters bonding and enjoying each other’s company. Kushal is also shown in the teaser.

Meanwhile, Kushal began his acting career with Marathi plays such as Jaago Mohan Pyare and Lali Leela. However, he became well-known for his comic acts in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Fu Bai Fu, Tujhyat Jeev Rangale, and other notable TV series. He has also appeared in popular films such as Jatra, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya, Bhaucha Dhakka, and others.

